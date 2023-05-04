Online mineral title application hits 40% less than 1 year – NMCO

…charges staff on efficient service delivery

…as EFCC urges MCO staff to shun corruption

By Gabriel Ewepu and Tams-Wakama Emmanuella

ABUJA – THE Director General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, NMCO, Engr Obadiah Nkom, Wednesday, disclosed online mineral title application hits 40 percent less than one year after the launch of electronic Mining Cadastre system, eMC+, in November 2022.

Nkom made the disclosure during a ‘One-Day Review for Development (R4D) Retreat’, with theme ‘Repositioning MCO Through Attitude Transformation for Improved Productivity’, for staff, which was organized by NMCO.

He explained that the retreat became imperative for his staff due to the strategic position of MCO in the mining sector, where it serves investors within and outside the country, hence the efficiency and dependability of the organisation in meeting the demands of the sector when it comes to issues affecting performance and productivity.

He further stated that the retreat is to ensure management and staff have proper knowledge in operating the new technology effectively in view of good administration and management mineral titles, therefore increasing applications.

He pointed out that the objective of the retreat addresses some challenges with innovative solutions in terms of effective administration and management of mineral titles, and to refocus the mindset of staff on efficient and quality service delivery with all sense of professionalism.

The MCO boss assured that the agency would ensure the services rendered with the new technology will be sustained, and therefore will do all within its mandate to help potential investors key into the eMC+, as ease of doing business.

He said: “The essence of today, just like the theme captures it, is to reposition the entire mining cadastre to meet up with current challenges. We have a new system that all of you are witnesses to, which is the eMC plus; we have to be able to adapt to it.

“We have to be able to now review our system; we have to do a rethink and be able to now look forward into the coming years.

“We know where we are coming from. We know where we are, we have to be able to know where we are going. In view of that there is a need for the staff to be able to go on retreat.

“When you retreat it you make it work better and that is the essence of this retreat.

“We had sessions with the EFCC, DSS, ICPC and code of conduct and the whole essence is to ensure that at the end of the day the staff are well informed. We talk about the process and the technology, who are the people? The MCO staff, ministry staff and stakeholders are the people.

“It is a process towards a new system, and we have a new technology. So that is the concept of the whole thing and if the people do not reorient themselves, then we are going to have a problem in terms of the process. We are going to have a problem in terms of the new technology that we have.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was represented by the Director Internal Affair, EFCC, Ahmad Saad Abubaker, in a paper presentation with theme ‘Ensuing Corrupt Free Organization for Excellent Service Delivery’ maintained that corruption is the bane of poor service delivery in Nigeria.

Bawa called on management and staff to effectively carry out their responsibilities as leaders in public service and shun corruption that may arise as temptation to do the wrong rather should focus on services done promptly, timely, fairly, and honesty in transparency.

He said: “Corruption is as old as the society itself and cuts across nations, Cultures, races and classes of people. It has been argued that one of the major obstacles to development of nations is corruption.

“Corruption even though it is a global problem, lacks a universally accepted definition. Transparency International defines corruption as a behaviour on part of officials in the public sector, whether politicians or civil servants, in which they improperly and unlawfully enrich themselves, or those close to them, by the misuse of public power entrusted to them.

“Corruption is probably the most important factor affecting service delivery in Nigeria today. The Federal Government over the years has introduced several policies and law to tackle the problem of corruption in the Public sector such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Act 2004, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.Tthe Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Act as well as the Service Delivery Initiative.’’