One shot, 7 others flee as communities clash in Delta

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

There is palpable tension in riverine communities of Delta State as one person has been shot with severe bullet wounds while seven others fled unhurt when indigenes of the Alota community in Ughelli South local government area attacked fishermen from the neighbouring Oboro community in Burutu local government area of the state.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has created palpable tension in both riverine Ijaw and Urhobo communities in the area.

It could be recalled that inter-communal crisis between these two Ijaw and Urhobo communities had caused untold hardship in the area in the mid 1990s, after which incident the infamous Warri crisis erupted.

Speaking with our reporter over the incident, Mr Angor, who hails from Oboro community, said: “Yes, the incident occurred on Sunday. About eight persons were fishing in a lake across the river, which belongs to Oboro community when the assailants from our neighbouring Alota community attacked.

“The assailants shot at them while they were fishing and one of them sustained serious bullet wounds, whose right hand is condemned. In fact, the bone of the hand is broken into two and it’s the flesh that was holding it when he was taken to the neighbouring Bomadi General Hospital.

“I don’t really know the next line of action now”.