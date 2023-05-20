One person can’t own Nigeria, says Wase; Jaji declares for Reps’ speakership

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Outgoing deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and frontline aspirant for the speakership of the incoming 10th national assembly, Idris Wase has thrown a poser to his colleagues in G7, asking if one person should be allowed to own Nigeria and still put in place the leadership of the House for them.

Wase threw up the question at the formal declaration by member of the G7, Amin Sani Jaji from Zamfara State, North West for the speakership position of the 10th House in Abuja on Thursday.

It wasn’t clear who Wase was referring to as the “one person”.

Recall that G7 is made up of aggrieved speakership aspirants from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who are mounting opposition to the nomination of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu by the party for the top jobs of speaker and the deputy.

Wase insisted they were not consulted, stressing that democracy thrived on consultation.The deputy speaker also boasted that the next speaker of the House come from among them.

Wase who graced Jaji’s declaration said: “I heard exactly what Honourable Takir Dickson mentioned about what he heard on television yesterday. I want to throw a challenge to our colleagues.

“Are we going to allow such thing to happen to us? One person to own the institution? One person to own Nigeria? One person to put a leadership for us?

“Consultation is part of democracy. And we need to at every point in time to engage people. I think the arrogance is becoming too much. For the second time, get to a national television and speak the way, if at all he said that.

“I think we have every reason to rise to the occasion to defend democracy. And ensure that we have credible leaders that will lead us. I never thought that anybody who believes in the scripture, whether Christian or Muslim will be that arrogant.

“I want to beg our leader that we do not allow one person to give an impression that there is no democracy in this country. Internationally, world over, leaderships are chosen through consultation.

“I want to believe what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Our party anointed somebody fot presidential candidate, Nigerians said no, it is Asiwaju we want. And eventually he emerged . And I want to believe the shenanigans done by my brother for very special reasons known to him wil not stand the test of time. This group by the Grace of God will produce the speaker.”

Also speaking, another major contender of the position, Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State, north central geopolitical zone dispelled speculations making the rounds that the G7 had disintegrated.

He said that the group would soon commence its campaign in earnest, stressing that their ambition was not for selfish ends but the better the lots of the people especially the youths.Similarly, another notable aspirant, Sada Soli from Katsina State, north west said they were not going to back down from their demand of an independent parliament.

Declaring his ambition via a 6 point agenda, Jaji said his pursuit was to restore sanity in the House.He added that the coalition was not after personal interest but for the common people.

“This aspiration of mine is not desperation but an aspiration on the sentiment looking at the glaring challenges bedevilling the 9th Assembly. We consider this an as important aspect to us especially we member elected by our constituencies.

“The mandate given to us is not a mandate of luxury. It is a matter of concern and we need to do the necessary things to change and transform our country for better. Under my leadership if I emerge, I believe it is going to be a stronghold for democracy to triumph and make sure that every legislative business is carried out based on the principles of the rules and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The way forward most especially in the areas of insecurity, economy and of course infrastructure deficit. This brings to my attention, and I so much confirm this by joining this race because I know I have a lot to offer if I am given the opportunity to serve as the speaker.

“For the very first time we have the opposition parties are greater in number. They did their campaign with different slogans but all of them can be merged into if truly we are united and don’t allow subversive agents to decide the 10th assembly for us. The fragile unity that we are enjoying today they want to make sure they dissolve that unity.

“They have done a lot of imbalance in our political equation without looking at the agitation by others raging. To them, it is not a matter of concern. But we Nigerians have only one county that is ours. We don’t have dual citizenship like them. So, we have to sit and fight that injustice and to say no to them.

“I feel sad when I realize that the 9th assembly is being operated at the instance of the leadership. Deputy speaker, I can say congratulations to you because you are exonerated completely from the blood suckers of the National Assembly.

“God willing competence, capacity and political sagacity that can vie for that office. It is not child’s play and not an office that one can sit somewhere to say he anointed somebody to discharge responsibility on my behalf.

“We are not looking for an extension of the 9th Assembly. We are looking for the continuation of an assembly that can only sit when matters of concern are not for the leadership and their personal interests. If we are there, we would do our best to restore sanity and unity to the national Assembly.

“This is considered to be implemented agenda with only six points.”I want to tell you this is not a coalition of greedy people. It is not a coalition that brings about issues of personal interests.

“It is a collation of belief and trust. We are sincere and honest to ourselves because we believe we are here to serve our dear nation and we believe we have something to offer on issues of national development,” Jaji said.