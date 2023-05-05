One killed in Delta cult clash

Cult clash
By Ochuko Akuopha
One person was Friday, reportedly shot dead in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State by suspected cultists.
The circumstances surrounding the killing could not be ascertained at press time.
The deceased was seen lying lifelessly in a pool of his own blood in the Otovwodo area of the metropolis
Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying that it was as a result of a cult clash.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.