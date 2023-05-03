One killed, houses razed as crisis erupt in Delta community

…We are not sure of cause of crisis – Ethiope East Council Chair

By Jimitota Onoyume

One person was allegedly shot dead and about two houses set ablaze in a crisis that erupted in Eku community, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.

There were conflicting accounts on the cause of the ugly situation with some linking it to differences between some members of the anti cult group and some persons in the community.

Chairman of Ethiope East local government, Pharmacist Ofobrukueta Victor confirmed the death and the crisis in a phone chat with the Vanguard, saying he had also gone to address the community to allow peace reign.

On the cause of the crisis he said unconfirmed account linked it to disagreement between some members of the vigilante and the anti cult group.

“This has not been confirmed by the police. Some of those who should provide information are not around. Peace has returned to the town. I was there to address them, to appeal to all to allow peace reign. Nobody knows who killed the young man. The police will do a thorough investigation” he said.

Another version said the death of the youth on Tuesday night provoked the crisis. But nobody could say who fired the shot.

One of those whose business was attacked in the crisis and member of the anti cult group in the community, Mr Tony said he was not sure it was a problem between the anti cult group and some youths, stressing that he could not understand why his properties were attacked.

“I have not been in the community. I got calls today that My business premises on Etche road in Eku was destroyed. They also damaged some portions of my house . And set ablaze a car in my compound. I am not sure this is a clash between some youths and our anti cult body.

“I have not been around. I have been getting calls since the incident started this morning. I am heading back to the community now “, he said.

Vanguard gathered that the crisis crippled economic activities in the town as most stores around the four junction in the town could not open for business. Most parents did not also allow their children go to school .

At press time police men had been deployed to maintain peace.

A text message to the state Police Public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe for information on the issue had not been responded as at press time.