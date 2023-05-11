One killed as Amotekun, traders clash in Ekiti

One person was allegedly shot dead on Thursday when officers of Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State clashed with traders at the popular Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started after the Amotekun officers were trying to relocate the traders from Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti to the new location provided by government at Agric Olope.

However, some of the traders who were not ready to comply with the new policy attacked the Amotekun officers, while one of them opened fire on them.

According to reports, two officers of the corps were seriously attacked in retaliation by the traders.

As at the time of filing in this report, the area has been taken over by armed policemen to avert further crisis.

The Ekiti State Police Command and the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps are yet to react or speak on the matter.