Ondo Tribunal strikes out petition against Rep member-elect, Tunji-Ojo

By Dayo Johnson

THE Labour Party, LP, in Ondo State, and its candidate, Badmus Ademuyiwa, have withdrawn their petition, filed at the Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Akure, against the House of Representatives member-elect of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in the Akoko North-East and North-West Federal Constituency election.

Sequel to the withdrawal of the petitions, the three-man election petition tribunal struck out the petition in line with Article 29 of the 2022 Electoral Act, as amended, saying the petition has been withdrawn and dismissed in its entirety.

The LP and its candidate had petitioned INEC, the APC and Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as respondents for omitting the party’s logo on the ballot paper during the election and asked for another election to be held in the federal constituency.

The party, while withdrawing its petition at the Election Petition Tribunal, through its counsel, Femi Emodamori, said the petitioners/applicants have resolved to discontinue with the petition.

Emodamori said: “The 1st Applicant’s decision in this regard is based on the fact that the 2nd Applicant’s withdrawal would leave her with no utilitarian value in pursuing the petition since she can no longer replace/substitute the 2nd Applicant as her candidate, even if the petition eventually succeeds.”

An APC chieftain, Mr Olumuyiwa Asagunla, who spoke on behalf of Mr Tunji-Ojo, said: “I am happy about the historic decision of the petitioners to withdraw the case, it is an achievement not only for Mr Tunji-Ojo but also for the APC family in Ondo State and an achievement of peace and steady development in the entire Akoko North Federal Constituency. For now, Mr Tunji-Ojo can face his legislative work.”

The LP Candidate said his decision to withdraw the petition was in the interest of peace and his community.