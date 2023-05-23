Ondo police parades suspect who raped, killed, 80-yr-old grandmother, 17 other criminals

— Another killed his landlady after failed rape attempt

—- l was under influence of Indian hemp- Suspect laments

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded two farm labourers for allegedly raping two women to death, including an 80-year-old grandmother in the state.

Also, paraded include 16 other suspected criminals, including a Togolese national, also a labourer, Gbegele Mustapha, who murdered his landlady, after a failed rape attempt.

The state police commissioner, Taiwo Jesubiyi, while parading the suspects, in Akure the state capital, said that a “27year-old farm labourer, Mima Chinecherem from Ebonyi state, was apprehended in connection with the killing of an 80year-old grandmother, Madam Felicia Aderibigbe, at her Ore farm in Odigbo council area of the state.

Jesubiyi added that another “29year-old Togolese national who is also a labourer, Gbegele Mustapha, murdered his 58year-old landlady and housewife, Adijat Olaoye, in an attempt to rape her at her room in Fanibi area of Akure, the state capital.

According to him” On 18th of May, 2023, a case of murder was reported at Otu divisional Headquarters. Late Mrs Aderibigbe Felicia aged 80years left for the farm on the 17th of May and did not return, all efforts to find her in the farm proved abortive until one Mima Chinecherem aged 27years who specializes in Banga cutting at night pegged a palm frond in front of the deceased house.

“This arose the suspicion of the deceased children who apprehended the suspect and were immediately searched, the mobile phone of the old woman was recovered from him.

“He was handed over to the police and during interrogation, he claimed he saw the cutlass, bucket and mask at the boundary of the deceased farm.

“When asked the reason for the palm frond, he said it was the deceased children who cut and dropped it on their mother’s farmland, so he decided to take it to their house around 10 pm and told them they would understand the meaning of the next day.

“In the same vein, on the 17th of May, a case of attempted rape was reported at Fanibi Division against one Gbegele Mustapha aged 29 years, a Togolese national who is a labourer. He broke into the room of one Mrs Adijat OLaoye ‘f’ aged 58 years with the intent to rape her, while struggling with the woman (now late) she hit her head on the floor.

“The neighbours who heard the noise rushed into her room and saw her bleeding, she was taken to the hospital while the suspects were arrested. The woman later died in the hospital.

“The suspect during interrogation claimed he was under the influence of the Indian hemp he took that day.”

On the arrested cultists, the Police Commissioner said, “Base on dreadful activities of cultists in Owo and its environs. The command organized raids of affected areas, led by Area Commander Owo. The teams which included all tactical teams busted their hideouts where the following suspects were arrested.

“The suspects are; Fadaunsi Monday ‘m’ aged 27years; Oluwafemi Ajayi ‘m’ aged 34years; Adewale Monday ‘m’ aged 22years; Olopona Olamide ‘m’ aged 27years; Ifedayo Michael ‘m’ aged 20years; Isiaka Jimoh ‘m’ aged 30years; and Olatunji Ojo ‘m’ 35years.

Jesubiyi said that the 18 suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation.