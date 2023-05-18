Ondo NDDC Commissioner congratulates Akeredolu on FG’s approval of Port

… Assures of NDDC collaboration

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commissioner representing Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gbenga Edema, has congratulated the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the approval of the Ondo Sea Port by the federal government.

Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSAPADEC), said that the relentless effort of Akeredolu towards ensuring that the proclamation of the seaport comes to fruition cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, the port will not only

open Ondo State to the world, but the other Niger Delta states to which Ondo belongs will also greatly benefit from the establishment of the port.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval on Wednesday for the operating license for the port at the FEC meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

The memorandum for approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Minister of Transportation, Eng Muazu Jaji Sambo, following years of efforts by the Akeredolu-led administration to establish a deep sea port.

While emphasizing that the seaport will provide significant economic, strategic, and infrastructure benefits for the state, Edema, a legal practitioner and former lawmaker, assured that as the head of the public-private partnership of the NDDC, the commission would be willing to collaborate with the state and other stakeholders to ensure the total success of the project.

He also maintained that with the project, the state is gradually moving away from a purely civil service state to a business and commercial hub; the unemployment rate in the state will be effortlessly tackled and the revenue generation, which the governor has also strived to increase, will be further enhanced with the development of the port.

In a statement he personally signed, Edema said: “I am delighted to hear about the approval of the Ondo deep Sea Port in our state. This is a significant achievement and a major milestone for our state’s economic development.

“The relentless effort of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, at ensuring that the seaport materialises is an attestation of the governor’s determination to ensure a greater Ondo State.

“The establishment of a seaport will no doubt provide numerous benefits to Ondo State, including increased trade, tourism, and transportation opportunities.

“It will also create new employment opportunities and generate revenue for the state, which will help boost the local economy.

“The seaports will also attract tourists to the state, as ports often serve as major cruise ship destinations. This can help boost the local economy through increased spending on tourism-related activities.

“As the head of the public-private partnership of the NDDC states, the NDDC would be willing to collaborate with the Ondo State and other critical stakeholders to power the project.

“I commend your leadership and vision in promoting the development of our state’s infrastructure. This new seaport will be a valuable asset for Ondo State and will contribute to its growth and prosperity for years to come.

“Once again, congratulations to you on this remarkable achievement, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have on our state.”

Edema also expressed his congratulations to the Honourable Minister of State on Transportation, Honourable Ademola Adegoroye, the leadership of ONDIPA and the entire state’s populace, emphasising that the struggle had resulted in a victory for all people and future generations.