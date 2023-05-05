Ondo monarch sacked by court, dies at 92

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The monarch of Oke- Igbo, in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo council area of Ondo state, Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole, was sacked less than a month ago by the state court, has joined his ancestors.

Late Oba Oluwole, however, appealed the court verdict before his death

His demise was announced by the Isoros led by Pakoyi (Baba Loja) of Okeigbo Kingdom, Chief Akinbobola Adedigbo, at the main market of the town.

Adedigbo, said that the traditional rituals to allow the easy passage of the late monarch to his ancestors had commenced

The late monarch, was the 17th ruler and the 6th Oluoke of the town.

He was officially presented staff of office by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the 14th of September 2018.

Recall that the court in April, gave a verdict that nullified his appointment, having admitted that Oba Oluwole, who was crowned as the monarch of the town, was not a member of the ruling house which turn was, to fill the then-vacant stool of the town.

Two princes from the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye, Head and Secretary of the House respectively, had challenged the enthronement of a monarch by the Ondo state government.

The case is in Suit NO. HOD/80/2018 filed by Princes Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye Head and Secretary respectively of and on behalf of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House against the Ondo State Government, Babajide Lawrence Oluwole and the Oke-Igbo Kingmakers.

The Claimants, through their Counsel, Chief Sola Ebiseni, had challenged the appointment of Oba Oluwole claiming he is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe which turn is to present a candidate to the throne which they said is still vacant.

Delivering his verdict, Justice Ademola Enikuemehin, admitted that Oluwole was not a member of the ruling house which turn was to produce the king and also not qualified to be presented as the kingship candidate.

Enikuemehin ordered that “the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Chieftaincy in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State is subject to the Declaration in Part two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters and the Chiefs Law CAP 27 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The judge said, “Under the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Declaration contained in Part Two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters, eligibility to the throne is restricted to the descendants of (1) Odo Eleyowo (2) Aare Kugbaigbe (3) Kuole Oloje (4) Aderin Ologbenla (5) Ajibike Adedimeji of the male linage who is thus constituted as the five Ruling Houses of the Chieftaincy.

“Under and by virtue of the Oke-Igbo Declaration contained in Part Two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters, only members of the said Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House of the male linage are qualified to be proposed as the candidate(s) and be made an Oba at the turn of the Ruling House.

“Under the Olu-Oke of Oke- Igbo Declaration contained in Part Two of Justice Adeloye Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Chieftaincy Matters, it is the turn of the Are Kugbaigbe Ruling House, to present candidate(s) to fill the now vacant stool of the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo Chieftaincy.

“The fifth defendant (Oba Oluwole), not being a descendant of the Aare Kugbaigbe is not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House and therefore not qualified under the declaration to be proposed as a candidate for the vacant stool of or be made the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo.”

The court equally gave an injunction restraining “the fifth defendant from or further parading himself or allowing himself to be paraded as or accorded the rights and privileges pertaining to the person, title and office of the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo.

It restrained the defendants “jointly and severally from parading as or further according to the fifth defendant the recognition, rights and privileges, of the Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo.”