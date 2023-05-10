Ondo Amotekun nabs suspected kidnappers faking ‘mad men’

— Arrests kidnapper on Ogun police wanted list in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two suspected kidnappers who faked insanity were among the 26 suspected criminals arrested within a week by the Ondo state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun.

Parading the suspects, the state Commander of the Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure, that the suspects who had been constituting a security risk and nuisance were arrested within the state in the last week.

Adeleye noted that the suspects were nabbed for stealing and housebreaking, rape, conspiracy to suspect robbery, assault and attempted murder, and kidnapping, among others.

He however advised the public to be weary of those that pretend to be mad people.

According to him “We have two cases and it’s becoming rampant, almost every week, where on searching these mad people, we found expensive phones and we found out that majority of them only pretend to be mad in order to gather information in the particular area where they intend to operate.

“We have two of them, one from Idanre and one from Igbara oke”.

“If you notice an usual movement about so to say mad or lunatic people, let the security agencies know on time before they carry out their activities.

“It is actually dangerous to accost a mad man, anything could happen, thereafter.

” The best thing is to give us a timely information and we will contact relevant security organizations to assist in ensuring that they are brought to book”.

“So, the ministry of women affairs in the State is also collaborating with us on all these, especially if we have timely information”

“We also have a pathetic case of a kidnapper, their gang kidnapped and killed a victim who came from Ogun State.

“In the interest of collaboration, we contacted our Ogun State colleagues and we were able to find out the family of the victim and the suspect is here, the first part of that crime actually took place in Ogun State”.

“So, we are set to handover the suspect who had been on the wanted list of Ogun State police to the police command of Ogun State any moment from now”.

“We have another syndicate of arm robbers that operate on the highways that were caught in the act.

“Some of them actually opened fire on our men on patrol while they were caught in the act of armed robbery.

“So, all of them, 26 in total had been profiled and in conjunction with the office of the public prosecution will take them through the normal prosecution process”

“Our message for the criminals is that there’s no hiding place for them in Ondo State.

Adeleye said that Oyekanmi, was apprehended by Amotekun operatives in the state, following intelligence report after killing their victims while other members of the gang ran away from the scene.

According to him “the kidnappers abducted the victim from Mowe area in Ogun state and traveled down to Ondo state before demanding for ransom.

” The victims was however, shot dead while negotiations were still ongoing between the family and the members of the syndicate not revealing to the family that the victim is dead.

He said his men around Okitipupa who noticed their movement swooped on them and discovered the corpse of the victim, and apprehended Oyekanmi while others took to their heels.

The suspects, Akinmola Oyekanmi, a 30 years old farmer confessed that he had participated in two successful kidnappings with his gang and mistakenly shot the victim whom they kidnapped along Mowe in Ogun State.

Oyekanmi said that they had not collected random before his death.

According to him “We were four that carried out the operation but the rest have ran away”