Onazi launches football scouting clinic

Ogenyi-Onazi

The maiden edition of the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic (OOFSC) is set to take place at The Stable, Union Bank, in Surulere, Lagos, from June 6 – 9, 2023. The clinic will showcase some of the best football talents in the country.

The OOFSC is committed to providing opportunities for aspiring young football players to showcase their skills and achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers. The scouting clinic will bring together players from all over the country, giving them a chance to impress scouts from various professional teams around the world, who will be in attendance.

“The scouting tournament is an excellent opportunity for players to demonstrate their skills and catch the attention of professional teams,” said the event host, international footballer, Onazi. “We are excited and want to see the level of talent that will be on display, and we are confident that we can help some of them become successful professional footballers.”

The tournament is open to players aged 16 to 20, and all participants will be evaluated by a panel of experienced and highly qualified scouts. This first edition of the OOFSC will be ground breaking and will create a track record of discovering and nurturing talent. This clinic will be the birth of many more to come.

“We are looking for players who have the drive, discipline, passion, and talent to succeed in the highly competitive world of professional football. We encourage all eligible players to register for the tournament and take advantage of this incredible opportunity.” Onazi said