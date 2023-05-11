Omo-Agege secures varsity of medical science for Kwale, thanks Buhari

Following persistent strategic and fruitful engagements between the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and a subsequent direct request to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government has approved the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale, Delta State.

In a statement by Sunny Areh, his Chief Press Secretary, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege noted that it was a great win for the people, especially the Ndokwa Nation.

It added that it was a fulfillment of a major campaign promise by Omo-Agege to the people of Ndokwa Nation during the last electoral campaigns.

“The DSP (Deputy Senate President)is eternally grateful to Mr. President for his undeniable patriotic and equitable leadership spirit which has again resulted in the establishment of this much needed institution for the overall good of our people, after his similar approval of the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun.

“The DSP thanks his dear friend, the Minister of Education for consistently demonstrating admirable patriotism and respect for positive friendship in managing the huge responsibilities of State.

“The establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale, is, without question, a worthy achievement.

“It is the hope of the Deputy President of the Senate that our leaders will work together to realise its proper take-off and sustainable functioning,” he added.