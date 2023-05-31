Omimi lauds Oborevwori’s inauguration, optimistic of more for Deltans

The immediate past Political Adviser to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Daniel OMIMI Esquire, has hailed the inauguration of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor, affirming optimism of MORE development for Deltans

Speaking on the sidelines of Governor Oborevwori,s assumption of office at Denis Osadebay House, Asaba, the immediate past POLAD said with the groundswell of commendations on the former Speaker of the state house of Assembly,s pan Delta disposition and management of human resources, he had no doubt that Deltans were in for a new era of consolidation on the giant strides recorded by immediate past Governor Okowa,s Stronger Delta agenda.

Omimi who said he was particularly delighted that Deltans spoke overwhelmingly in one voice through their voted for the PDP at the Governorship elections that ushered in Rt Hon Oborevwori as Governor , emphasized the need for Deltans and the political class to give the Governor all the needed support to implement his MORE agenda to the letter.

While congratulating the Governor who he described as a man of destiny and forthright in his relationships, the former Political Adviser urged him to work with the fear of God and use wisdom in decisions he would make in the course of his tenure.

Omimi said being a cosmopolitan State, Delta requires a man with a deep grasp of the yearnings and aspirations of the diverse ethnic groups and having been at the helm of affairs as Speaker of the house where members were drawn from the 25 local government areas, he had no doubt that the Governor with his rich experience in that regard is the best to pilot the affairs of the state at this point in time

He prayed to God to grant the Governor and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, all the grace and guidance to excel in the discharge of their duties.

“On behalf of my family and Political Associates, l heartily felicitate with a man of destiny and bridge builder, His Excellency, Rt Hon Francis Sheriff Oborevwori, on his inauguration as the fifth Governor of Delta State.

I have no doubt whatsoever that with his track records especially as youth Chairman of his Osubi community, Supervisory councilor in the then Okpe local government, and the icing on the cake as longest serving Speaker of the State House of Assembly, he is coming on board with a rich administrative and leadership resume needed at a time like this.

He is a great unifier and bridge builder. Deltans are in safe hands with the UKODO of Okpe kingdom”, said Omimi