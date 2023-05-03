Olu Of Warri woos investors to his kingdom

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, has called on businessmen and women to consider establishing their businesses in his kingdom, assuring potential investors of peace and blessings as they go about their business activities.

The call was made at the weekend during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EBENCO Global Link Ltd, Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, alongside the Chief Executive Officer of Excel Global Media Inc., Boniface Ihiasota, to His Majesty in Warri, Delta State.

The monarch commended the CEO of EBENCO for his hard work and dedication to the oil and gas industry, saying that he has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and integrity in his business dealings.

He expressed his excitement to host the duo, claiming that the CEO of EBENCO, Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, had been enjoying a sense of belonging in his kingdom based on his simplicity and culture of giving back to the people who host him and his company.

“Since when I got to know of EBENCO, I have not actually asked him where he is from, what state and what home town,” he remarked.

“I just happen to know he is a Yoruba man but he has demonstrated that he cares for our people.

“Yes! He is a businessman. He is here not to be nonprofit but to make profit and while he makes profit, he still looks after the wellbeing of my people.”

He added that he has no regrets for blessing EBENCO founder on many ooccasions, considering his commitment to promoting economic growth and development in his kingdom

“Knowing that this land has received him well has nothing really solely to do with the pronouncement of the king.

“I have always said this: the land is alive and the land recognises when one does good for the land. That’s why he has achieved the success he has so far.

“It’s just simply a matter of icing on the cake when the constituted authority pronounces blessing upon him and he has received my blessings on numerous occasions and he continues to enjoy the blessings and supports.

“Because I know that even when he go down to the locality where his businesses are, he would not have to explain to anyone that he’s not from here.

“He has been well embraced and received as one of us. This is the sort of thing we celebrate and the sort of thing we encourage.”

The monarch expressed desire to see the kingdom become a hub of commerce and industry, and to foster economic growth and development. “I am calling on all businessmen and women who are looking for a safe and peaceful environment to establish their businesses to consider coming to the Warri kingdom,” he said.

“We encourage non-native to come to our land to prosper as we most importantly want our land to be improved upon. We want to see more development happen in our kingdom.

“When we find an individual or an entity who is willing to come here and abide by the laws of the land, abide by the traditions and customs and seeks only to improve on what he meets on ground, we will always encourage and welcome that person as one of our own.”

The Itsekiri paramount ruler also highlighted the strategic location of the kingdom, which he said was well connected to major cities and markets in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Warri kingdom is strategically located, with easy access to the Lagos and Port Harcourt seaports, and other major cities and markets in Nigeria and West Africa,” he added.

The Olu assured potential investors of a peaceful environment in which to conduct their business activities, saying that the kingdom had a long history of hospitality and peaceful coexistence.

“We are a people of peace, and we welcome everyone with open arms. We have a rich culture and history of hospitality, and we will do our best to ensure that all investors feel safe and secure in our kingdom,” he said.

In his remarks, The CEO of EBENCO, Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, expressed his gratitude to the Olu of Warri for his recognition and endorsement, saying that he was honoured to receive his support.

“I am deeply honored to receive the recognition and support of the Olu of Warri. I will continue to work hard to contribute to the development of the host community and to build a successful business that will benefit all,” he said.

The CEO also reiterated his commitment to the host community, saying that he would continue to give back and contribute to their well-being.

“I am committed to the well-being of the host community, and I will continue to give back and contribute to their development in every way I can,” he added.

EBENCO Global Link Ltd is an oil and gas company incorporated with the Nigeria’s corporate affairs commission in 2006 with registration No. (RC648101) to provide petroleum, industrial, medical and domestic waste management, environmental consultancy, petroleum products marketing and supplies, pollution control services and haulage services and marine services

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of Excel Global Media Inc USA and publisher Excel Magazine International., Boniface Ihiasota, appreciated the monarch for the hospitality accorded him and his crew and prayed to the Almighty to elongate his life on the throne of his forefathers.

The Olu’s call comes at a time when Nigeria is facing economic challenges, with many businesses struggling to survive in a tough business environment.

The invitation by one of the influential ‘first class’ traditional rulers in Nigeria is therefore a welcome development for those seeking to expand their businesses or establish new ones.