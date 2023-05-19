Olu Of Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, meet

In a surprise move, Nigerian billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin met with The Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, which was held in the Delta State has become a talk of town.

Ogiame commended Fufeyin for his good works of charity towards the Niger Deltans and encouraged him to do more.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is known for his philanthropic work in Nigeria, has made headlines in recent years for his numerous acts of charity, which include providing free food, Cash Donations and healthcare to the underprivileged all through his Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.

The Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the other hand, is a highly respected traditional ruler in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, and is regarded as an influential figure in the political and economic spheres of the country. Recently, the Olu was honored by President Muhammed Buhari.

Both men have declined to comment on the details of their meeting.