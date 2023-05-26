Home » News » Olu of Warri confirms Elliot as new trust Chairman of Ugbodede community
News

May 26, 2023

Olu of Warri confirms Elliot as new trust Chairman of Ugbodede community

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has confirmed Totuoma Elliot Ukutse as the Chairman of Ugbodede community in Warri south local government area, Delta state.

He further charged the community to work with the new executive , adding that all cases should be withdrawn from the court.

The new trust chairman of the community assured that he will move the community forward, adding that he will take the community to greater heights.

He also thanked the monarch for the appointment.

