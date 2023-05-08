Olu of Warri arrives Finland on 5 days bilateral visit

In an effort to consolidate on the gains of the April, 2023 visit of the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Leena Pylvanainen to Warri Kingdom, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has arrived Helsinki on a five days learning visit.

The visit of His Majesty and his entourage is aimed at exploring areas of mutual opportunities and benefits. It is also to deepen the established bilateral relationship between Finland and Warri Kingdom.

The areas of engagement between Finland and Warri Kingdom during the visit range from science, education, business, health, cultural exchange and other areas of collaboration.

In a bid to showcase Warri economic potential to global audience, Olu Atuwatse III is expected to present the Regional Development Master plan of Warri Kingdom to top Finnish officials and investors in order to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria especially Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

His Majesty who was accompanied on the visit by his wife, the Queen Consort, Olori Atutwaste III and top palace chiefs are also expected to be hosted at a reception at the end of the engagement by the Ambassador of Nigeria, Sweden.

Recall that the Finnish Ambassador, Mrs Leena Pylvanainen had in April while extending an invitation to the Olu of Warri to Finland had expressed commitment of her Country to partner with the Kingdom to stimulate and attract growth and development.