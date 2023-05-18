Oloriegbe, others task FG on effective food fortification policies

By Sola Ogundipe

Worried by the increasing rate of hunger, malnutrition and lack of nutrients that will aid the mental and physical growth of Under-5 children as well as the Nigerian workforce, stakeholders in the food and fortification industry have called on the federal government to strengthen and enforce the nation’s existing food fortification policy.

The Senate Chairman Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe who led the call during a campaign launch and media roundtable on Fortification on Promoting Fortification Compliance and Workforce Nutrition in Nigeria, said it is important for the government as well as employers of labour to promulgate or constitute effective policies that would promote and prioritise effective workplace nutrition.

Speaking at the advocacy campaign roundtable, themed: “Fortifying Nigeria’s Future” held in Lagos and sponsored by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) and E-Health Africa, Oloriegbe called for overhaul of the nation’s existing food fortification policy and laws.

“The problem is a combination of inadequate regulation policy and poor compliance. The current policy and laws that we have are not adequate enough to address all the issues,” he asserted.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said Nigeria is facing a serious nutrition crisis and food fortification is a proven way to improve nutrition and health even as he tasked organizations to take the issues of workforce nutrition more seriously to improve the productivity of their employees by implementing relevant measures.

Among its recommendations in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the roundtable called for prioritising food fortification across manufacturing processes and production chains through proactive media reportage that promotes well-informed citizens on appropriate food choices.

They said the integration of food fortification into the organisations’ policies coupled with targeted sensitisation and awareness at employees’ levels is required to activate compliance to workforce nutrition while enhancing productivity in the work environment.

They called for formulation and full implementation of an adequate regulatory framework through a proactive legislative process to enforce compliance to food fortification across manufacturing processes and production chains in Nigeria.

They argued for mainstreaming a multi-stakeholders approach to food fortification advocacy through targeted engagement and awareness creation to drive all-inclusive enforcement of food fortification compliance.

On exclusive breastfeeding, they said it must be complied with in the first 1000 days of childbirth to avert pervasive effects of childhood malnutrition and enhance proper cognitive and physical development.

They charged the media to ensure their agenda-setting role to continually monitor compliance levels to food fortification through investigative journalism to expose non-compliance and repeal potential efforts at boycotting policies and processes.

They argued for adequate investment in food fortification system to elicit greater socio-economic benefits while minimising the impacts of iron deficiency, goitre prevalence and zinc deficiency as well as integrating nutrition education into the school curriculum to inculcate nutrition education from childhood through adolescent levels as a sustainable strategy to promote well-informed citizens on the consumption of fortified foods.