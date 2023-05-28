Okowa took me from grass to grace – Adasen

An emotion-laden outgoing Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mrs. Jennifer Adasen, has eulogized Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for lifting her from the position of a member of the Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro ( now Delta State University of Science and Technology), to the highest decision making body in the state, the Delta State Executive Council

peaking after Friday,s valedictory exco meeting, the last under the Okowa administration.

The outgoing Science and Technology Commissioner also described her boss as an understanding leader and father who believed in her loyalty and dedication to his Stronger Delta vision even in the face of her daunting personal challenges that tended to erode confidence in her as a member of the highest decision making body in the state.



Alluding to the successes she recorded as Commissioner for Science and Technology to Governor Okowa,s passion and total support, Jennifer Adasen said the Governor shares very strongly the notion that one of the pathways to enduring economic and social development is through technology

Said the outgoing Science and Technology Commissioner.

” l make bold to say that His Excellency, Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, is the sole source of the successes we recorded at the science and technology ministry under my watch. From the pilot phase of our lCT YEP where over 500 participants drawn from the 25 local government areas were screened and trained and equipped with starter packs, to our other programmes in mobile networking, computer repairs,, Solar and CCTV installation as well as the fabrication of lubricant making machines and the actual production of lubricants under the supervision of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), not to mention the state of the art 10,000 capacity Technology incubation centre (TIC) in Asaba which has been completed and awaiting commissioning, my boss the Governor with a passion for the technological future of Delta has spared no effort in approving funds for our various programmes which have produced over 1,000 graduands who are not only self-employed and doing marvelously well within and outside the country but are also training others. This could only be accomplished by a leader with foresight and administrative acumen”.

Other programmes that recorded successes, according to the outgoing Commissioner, include the lCT for Self-employment, Advanced Solar and installation, CCTV, computer repairs, home and office networking as well as the lCT for Startup Academy with components such as Web design, Mobile development, Ul/ UX, among others.



While thanking Governor Okowa for the golden opportunity given to her to serve Delta under his administration, she also placed on record the motherly role played by the first lady and wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, whose admonition to her to remain consistently steadfast in prayer saw her through and gave her the confidence she has to weather any storm today