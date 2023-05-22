Okowa signs N71 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill

…my MORE Agenda’ll advance Delta further-Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, signed the State’s Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71 billion, which was passed by the State House of Assembly last week Wednesday.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had last week Tuesday, forwarded a letter containing the Supplementary budget proposal, which compromised of N65.5 billion for capital expenditure and N5.6 billion as recurrent expenditure to the House for necessary legislative actions.

The governor also assented to eight other Bills, which include; Delta State Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022; Delta State Good Governance and Accountability Bill, 2022 and Delta State Sickle Cell Disorder Control Bill, 2023.

Others are; High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, 2023; Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill, 2023; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill, 2023 and College of Health Science and Technology Bill, 2023.

Okowa who spoke after signing the bills, commended the State House of Assembly for its support and cooperation with the Executive in the past eight years.

He said: “We have had a very robust House of Assembly and we will continue to remain proud of their achievements.

“Even in the last days of this administration, they have continued to work so hard to ensure good governance in the state by making appropriate legislation that will impact on the lives of our people.

“That is why this morning, you have witnessed the signing of several legislations that were passed by the House of Assembly”.

Presenting the Bills earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly and Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, said the Bills went through all legislative processes before they were passed.

Oborevwori thanked the Governor and members of the House for their support and cooperation over the past six years he served as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Addressing journalists shortly after the signing of the Bills, the Governor-elect said he was eager to translate his experience from the legislature to the executive arm of government, assuring that with God on his side, his MORE Agenda would advance the state further.

“I am very happy today. You can see that even towards the very end of this administration, we are still here with nine bills. These are very important bills.

“We have a good House of Assembly that is eager to work. I was a Speaker in the 6th Assembly but the 7th Assembly, I commend them.

“It’s good that I am taking my experience as a Speaker to the executive arm of government. It gives me more opportunity to understand the state I want to govern in order to do well as a governor”.