Okowa sends supplementary budget of N71bn to Delta Assembly 

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, forwarded a supplementary appropriation bill of N71 billion to the state House of Assembly for legislative approval.

The bill was contained in a letter to the House, read by the Deputy Speaker, Ochor Ochor, who chaired the plenary.

The supplementary appropriation bill is made up of N5.6 billion for recurrent expenditure, and N65.5 billion for capital expenditure for the year ending December 2023.

Okowa in the letter said there has been actual and projected increase in some fiscal receipts.

He noted that the supplementary budget has become necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and activities of government as well as fund ongoing projects across the state in year 2023.

The governor said he would greatly appreciate if the draft 2023 supplementary appropriation bill was given immediate necessary approval.

The supplementary appropriation bill was read the first time following a motion by the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo and adopted.

Also at plenary, the House Joint Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters and Special Committee on Bills presented its report on a bill to provide for the compulsory treatment and care of victims of gunshots in Delta State.

Presenting the report, Chairman, House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters, Charles Oniyere said the joint committee worked tirelessly to deliver within the allotted time frame given to it.

Oniyere disclosed that after meticulous examination and scrutiny of the bill, the committee made some far-reaching recommendations for the approval of the House.