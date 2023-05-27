Okowa performed more than Wike as Governor – Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Success has said that the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has recorded visible achievements which are more than what the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has achieved.

According to Ossai, Okowa has trained and empowered over One million youths through direct and indirect jobs, and constructed over 2,000 kilometres of roads and 15 bridges.

He said Promises made by Okowa during the campaign in 2015 and 2019 are now a reality.

“Governor Okowa doesn’t believe in propaganda but fact and what the people will appreciate.

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has created over One million direct and indirect jobs across the state for youths in Delta State through the entrepreneurship development programmes initiated by Okowa which include the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA), Women Entrepreneurship Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), Girls Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) programme and many more.

He has also constructed over 2,000 kilometres of roads connecting many communities and drainage channels as well as stormwater projects to check erosion in the state.

We have over 15 bridges and flyovers constructed by Governor Okowa which include the Koka Flyover and Interchange in Asaba, Ovwor/Effurun-Otor Bridge in Ugheli South Local Government Area, Oha/Orerokpe/Oviore Bridge in Okpe council and the Agbarho/Orherhe Bridge, Over Rail crossing at Agbor, Ovwor/Effurun-OtorBridge, Agbarho/Orherhe Bridge, Oha/Orerokpe Bridge, two pedestrian bridges in Asaba and Ewu – Orere Bridge.”

“Ayakoromo Bridge across Forcados River through ongoing, five trans-Warri project bridges, Ogwashi-Uku Twin Bridges across Obo River, Orere Bridge, Obiaruku Bridge, Isheagu Bridge, Two Beneku Bridges, Ibusa Junction (Koka) Flyover along the Asaba/Benin Expressway in Asaba, Ovrode/Ofagbe Bridge and Ewulu/Isheagu Bridge.

As of today, Okowa has transformed Riverine Communities in Delta.

The governor has numerous projects completed despite the difficulties in developing the riverine communities .”

“Some of the projects embarked upon by the governor according to Ossai include the Burutu Township Roads, The 18.9km Obotobo, Obotobo Sokebolou- Yokri Road Project, The rehabilitated Kiagbodo road, The construction of the Egodor/Agbordobri road, The Burutu market project, Construction Ogulaha Model Secondary School, Ayakoromo Bridge Project. Yet to be completed, The Torugbene road project recently awarded, Ogulaha kingdom project was recently awarded, Okerenkoko internal roads Gbaramatu. Phase 2 currently going on, Pere Road Oporoza, (patani), Ongoing Abare road (Patani), Bulou-Angiama Road (Patani), Landing Concrete Jetty At Naifor Island Community in Warri South West local Government Area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Eniegbone community in Warri South West local Government Area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Ajuju Community in Warri South West local government Area, Renovation of 3 class room block a community primary school,Warri South West local government area, Landing Concrete Jetty at Salvation city in Warri South West local government area, Construction of Ogulagha modern secondary School, with Boarding Facility, Ogulagha Burutu LGA, Tesekelewu foot bridge with 800 meter walk way at Tesekelewu community in Warri North local government area, Purchase and installation of 2 (two) 11kva Transformers at Ogbe-ijoh Community in Warri South West local government area, Donation of 5 Commercial Speed boats and one Passport 19 Executive boats to Ijaw ethnic nationality by DESOPADEC to boast water transportation, Construction of 20 housing units at Okerenkoko community in Warri South West, The 20.28 kilometres Obotobo 1 –Obotobo11 – Sokebolou – Yokori road, All roads in Burutu Town were entirely paved to give the people a new lease of life. “

Okowa’s administration has established four state universities to admit students of the state and others who could not be admitted to other universities, even when they met the qualifications.

“What about the multi-billion naira State Secretariat Complex, which was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien”.