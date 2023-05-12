Okowa, Obaseki, Oritsejafor, others for Ohworode’s passage rites today

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Delta and Edo states Governors, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki; Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, former President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and many others are set to storm Ogoni-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, today, for the passage rites ceremony of the departed Ohworode of Olomu, HRM, Dr Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I.

Sources at the palace disclosed this to Vanguard, yesterday.

This came as the Uhurie Ruling House in Olomu Kingdom also paid homage to the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom with dances and presentation of gifts.

The Urhukpe cultural dance group from Oguname-Olomu community entertained guests during the brief ceremony.

Olorogun Johnway Okoro who led the Uhurhie Ruling House extoled the virtues of the Ohworode and the importance of the homage by the Uhurhie people.

Meanwhile, as part of activities marking the final passage ceremony of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, the Medical Director of Hellyncoms Eye Clinic, Dr. Comfort Omon-Irabor organised free eye test for the people of Olomu Kingdom in commemoration of the revered monarch.

Omon-Irabor also gave out free eye glasses as well as drugs to the people.

According to her, “We’ve been here since morning attending to people, who have challenges such as pathological conditions while some also require surgery as a form of treatment for them to see better.”

She urged the people of Olomu Kingdom to always visit the eye clinic or eye specialists whenever they have issues with their eyes.