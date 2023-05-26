Okowa lauds Exco members’ contribution to administration’s success

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, said his administration’s success stories cannot be completed without members of the State Executive Council (Exco) being part of it.

Okowa who disclosed this at a valedictory session of the State Exco held at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba, noted that the State Exco worked tirelessly with him to make Deltans and the state better.

He said his administration did not only construct physical bridges but built bridges of unity among the various nationalities in the state, adding that Deltans must remain united in their quest for more development.

The Governor pointed out that the impact of his administration in terms of developmental projects ranging from roads and bridges infrastructure, health care, peace and security were novel particularly the youth entrepreneurship programmes that have turned several youths into entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

According to him, it took courage to take practical development to riverine communities that have been neglected on the excuse of difficult terrain, maintaining that his administration had made a bold statement with development in rural and riverine areas across the state.

“I thank God for seeing me and my Deputy through in the last eight years. There is no story that l will tell about my administration without you being part of that story.

“We truly did our best in the circumstances that we found ourselves. I must truly appreciate all of you. The fact is that everybody has played his or her own role and we have all collectively made significant impact in our service to Deltans.

“I truly thank God that we are able to unite the state, to make the state more peaceful. We are a stronger people when we are united.

“We thank God for the development that we have been able to bring to our people in the last eight years. Several people have been empowered through our entrepreneurial development programmes,” he added.

Okowa affirmed that the peace and security experienced through his eight years in office was due to the efforts of members of the State Exco in collaboration with security agencies.

He, therefore, commended the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba and the Special Adviser to the Governor or Peace Building, Chief Edwin Uzor for their efforts in ensuring peace between oil companies and host communities.

“The peace in this state is something that we should be proud of.

“We are definitely happy that we are able to take development into the creeks. There is a lot of work to be done. We need to support the next government.

“We thank God for the impacts that we have made on the lives of those who are challenged in the society including the widows.

“We are leaving office stronger, we are leaving office more educated. It is my prayer that His grace will be sufficient enough for each and everyone of us,” the governor said.

Okowa appealed to any member of the State Exco who he did not meet his or her expectations to forgive him, adding that he had forgiven those that did not meet his own expectations, stressing that there was need for forgiveness no matter the level of hurt.

On the outcome of the presidential election, the governor said there was a lesson to learn from every situation and thanked Deltans, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the media for projecting the activities of the state government.

Meanwhile, Okowa has directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Commissioners and other members of the State Exco to remain in office till midnight of Sunday, May 28, 2023.

In their separate speeches at the valedictory Exco session, the Secretary to the SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah; the Commissioners for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba; Women Affairs, Mrs. Flora Alantan and the Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije lauded the achievements of the Okowa administration.

They described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a teacher, workaholic, focused and a peace builder whose footprints would remain indelible in the annals of history.

Others who spoke at the ceremony included the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Festus Agas; Senior Political Adviser, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon; Economic Adviser to the governor, Mr. Kingsley Emu and the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko.

They said Governor Okowa had shown intellectual capacity in governance and was leaving Delta more united than he met it, adding that his style of leadership would be a reference point.