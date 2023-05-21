Okowa ascribes peace, unity in Delta to God’s mercy

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday ascribed the peace and unity that prevailed in the state which enabled him to deliver on his promises, to God’s mercy, saying he was leaving a more peaceful and united State.

Okowa stated this at a Valedictory Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of his administration at St Philips Anglican Church, Asaba.

He said that he and his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, were at the Service to thank God for what He had done for him, his family and the state for the past eight years.

“One thing I must thank God greatly for is the fact that there is peace and unity in this state. That we have had peace in this last 8 years, is by the grace of God.

“But, the unity in the state is borne out of the fact that God did the arrangement by Himself that today, this state can rightfully say that we stand on a tripod.

“Every senatorial district has had its impact and has been able to occupy the office of governance in this state. God made it possible and for that reason,I believe that Delta will continue to grow,” he said.

The governor used the opportunity to apologise to those he may have offended in the course of his duty and also pledged that he had forgiven those who deliberately offended him.

“For those who in the course of duty, I have had cause to step on their toes, I say forgive me. It possibly was because we had to do our work. I don’t think we did so deliberately.

“But, at some point in time, decisions had to be taken. Sometimes, those decisions are difficult but a man has to take the decision. I thank all of you for your cooperation. Please find a place in your hearts to forgive me.

“For those who hurt me deliberately or unknowingly, I promise you that I have forgiven all. We must move on as a people.

“We are one people, as Deltans, our destiny as a state are tied together. Therefore, we must continue to pray and work together to ensure that we make Delta state a much better place,” he stated.

He commended the Speaker and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and members of the House of Assembly and the judiciary for their support and cooperation which contributed to the success of his administration.

He charged the Governor-elect and his deputy to keep the altar in the Government House Chapel alive.

In his goodwill message, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev’D Henry Ndukuba described Okowa as a man of faith who had provided courageous leadership in a very challenging situation.

He commended the Governor for the various ways he touched the lives of the people and the church and prayed for greater glory and wisdom upon him and his family.

Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Most Rev’D Dr. Cyril Odutemu, in a sermon said it was imperative to give thanks to God for His indescribable gifts and blessings in the last 8 years.

Odutemu said it has been 8 years of abundant grace from the Lord, adding that Delta has been a very peaceful state because of the help of God.

On his part, Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Rt. Rev’D Kingsley Obuh lauded Governor Okowa for his unblemished character and a shining example to the church of Christ.

The valedictory service was attended by wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa; Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Governor-elect Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife Tobore; Deputy Governor-elect Sir Monday Onyeme.

Others include State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu and Senator James Manager, among others.