Okeke-Ogene reveals why Obiozor died

By Vincent Ujumadu

National vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene has attributed the death of the immediate past president of Ohaneze, Professor George Obiozor to depression following the burning of his house at Awomama, Imo State, by hoodlums suspected to be agitators.

Okeke-Ogene, who spoke in an interview in Awka on Sunday said the erudite professor might still be living if that incident had not happened.

He said: “As part of the regime of the late Professor Obiozor in Ohaneze, I must apologize on behalf of Ndigbo because immediately his house was burnt down, he was totally devastated and that must have caused his death.

“This was a man who wrote a memo to the late Dr Chuba Okadigbo who was then an aide to ex-President Shehu Shagari to see the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to grant him pardon when he was in exile in Ivory Coast.

“So who would be more Biafra than Obiozor? And some people went to his town and set his house ablaze. That incident contributed to his death.”

Okeke-Ogene also said the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is being rejigged, adding that the Ohaneze headquarters being built by the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, would soon be completed in Enugu.

“He has promised that the edifice will be delivered by the end of the year and we know he will do it”, the Ohaneze leader said.