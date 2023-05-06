Oke-Ogun agog as first monarch emerge in Ogombo kingdom

By Adeola Badru

The people of Oke-Ogun in Oyo State, under the aegis of Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), have congratulated the first monarch of Ogombo in Lagos State, Oba Abiodun Muslim-Ogunbo, who was installed by the Lagos State Government recently.

The Ogombo kingdom in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has boundaries with popular areas like Ajah, Sangotedo, Okun Ajah, among others in Lagos, and the founders of the kingdom sojourned from Saki in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State to Ogombo in Lagos in the 17th century.

The National President (ODCF), Ahmed Raji in a statement obtained by Vanguard in Iseyin yesterday, said the people of Oke-Ogun were happy that the region has positively impacted the whole world with sons and daughters who have lived their lives to better humanity, saying that with the emergence of Oba Abiodun Ogunbo as the King of Ogombo Kingdom, developmental strides would follow.

“We, the people of Oke-Ogun are happy that our people all over the world are sources of good and admirable news, speaking specifically of the newly-installed, first Oba of Ogombo Kingdom, Oba Abiodun Muslim-Ogunbo, whose fore-bearers migrated to Lagos from Saki in our Oke-Ogun area.”

“We believe the emergence of Oba Abiodun will bring positive global attention to Ogombo Kingdom as well as Oke-Ogun region and its people progress, we also pray that the King will live long on the throne,” Raji said in the statement.

The legal luminary lauded the government of Lagos State for making the installation of the first monarch of Ogombo kingdom seamless, saying the support given to the ruling house will bring about further progress to the state.