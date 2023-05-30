Oil theft: 2 suspected bunkerers arrested after gun duel with police 

File image of a man working at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun, Bayelsa State. REUTERS.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

The Delta State Police command has confirmed the arrest of two suspected oil bunkerers for allegedly engaging it’s operatives in a gun battle at Oghior community, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said, “We have two suspects and they will be charged to court soonest”.

It was gathered that police officers drafted from Ovwian division had arrested a truck suspected to be ladened with crude oil when the incident occurred.

“The arrested suspect led security operatives into the community and the hoodlums who had barricaded the entrance to the community engaged the police in a gun battle.

“They were armed with sophisticated weapons during the gun duel and one of the suspected bunkerers was shot on his two legs before he was taken away by the police”, a source who craved anonymity said.