Oil: NUPRC moves to tackle inaccurate measurement with new rule

…N16.25trn worth of crude stolen, lost in 11 years, NEITI

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Thursday, unveiled seven new regulations, one of which is aimed at tackling inaccurate measurement of the volume of oil and gas produced in the country.

The Commission had recently disclosed that 40 percent of the over $4 billion worth of crude oil reported to have been stolen annually was attributable to inaccurate measurement of production volume.

It came after the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, had repeatedly reported that the government does not know the exact volume of crude oil produced in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to sign the regulations into law, the Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe said the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations, 2023 will close the metering gap in upstream petroleum operations.

Engr. Komolafe explained that the regulation will also “encourage accelerated meter roll out in upstream petroleum operations; encourage the development of independent and competitive meters used in the upstream; attract private investment in the provision of metering services; provide for the regulation of the measurement of petroleum produced; ensure accurate measurement of petroleum as a basis for the calculation of petroleum revenue accruable to the government; and define requirements for the design, fabrication, manufacturing, testing, calibration, operation and maintenance of upstream metering equipment”.

The other six new regulations are: The Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulations, 2023; the Frontier Basins Exploration Fund Administration Regulations, 2023; the Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations 2023; the Significant Crude Oil and Gas Discovery Regulations, 2023; the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emission (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations, 2023; and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Unitization Regulations, 2023.

Speaking on the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulations, 2023, Engr. Komolafe explained that it would ensure that local refineries, including the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, have enough crude to refine and supply to the domestic market.

N16.25trn worth of crude stolen, lost in 11 years

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji insisted that currently the government can only estimate the volume of crude oil produced in the country as there was no accurate measurement mechanism in the sector.

According to him, NEITI “have been frustrated, over the years, that we produce yet we don’t have any idea how much exactly we are producing, because our metering and infrastructure are based on estimates, and we have continued to shout that we needed an agency that will stand strong, an ally, shoulder to shoulder with NEITI, to push this argument beyond limits”.

He explained that based on NEITI reports, from 2009 to 2020, “this country had lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil, and we only tracked eight companies that were willing to volunteer data. 619.7 million barrels were lost either stolen, or not accounted for. Amounting to $46.16 billion, which if you convert to Naira in official exchange rate, will give you N16.25 trillion that Nigeria lost by crude”.