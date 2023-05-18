Ohworode’s reign brought Olomu global recognition — Traditional Council

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Olomu Traditional Council has said the over 35 years reign of the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, brought the ancient kingdom to global recognition.

The Ilorogun of Olomu Kingdom, stated this, Tuesday, when they paid their last respect to the late Ohworode of Olomu at Ogoni Olomu.

The Ilorogun of the ancient Olomu Kingdom, who were regaled in their colourful attires were led by the Otota of the Kingdom, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbogbedia, who is next in command.

Paying glowing tributes to the departed Ohworode of Olomu, Olorogun Ovbogbedia described the Ohworode as a legend, who was enamoured with grace of longevity and good health.

Secretary of the Olomu Traditional Council, Olorogun John Ewenede said the transited Ohworode contributed greatly to the rapid development of the ancient kingdom.