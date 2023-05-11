Oguta/Orashi river dredging, game changer for Imo, Africa – Osinbajo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the flag-off of the dredging of Oguta/Orashi river development project, as a game changer for the economic development of Imo state, Nigeria and African continent.

Osinbajo stated this at the official flag off of the dredging of the river of Oguta/Orashi/Degema to Atlantic ocean which took place at Oguta council area in Imo state, on Thursday.

According to the Vice President, “This project is vital for collaboration between state government and Nigeria Navy and consortium of technical partners initiated and approved under the stewardship president Muhammadu Buhari, and Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Tracing the history, he said as far back as 1914, the British understanding the strategic importance connecting the hinterland to the coast utilize this route for smooth export of crude oil produce produce such as palm oil from Oguta to it’s neighboring states.

“The route has always been a vital components of national political for increase trade and economic property. Today we come to revive this economically strategic visit furthering job creation and sustainable growth in Imo and entire Southeast region and indeed our nation by enhancing coastal connectivity and facilitating serious transportation.

“The project will promote trade and spur growth in multiple sectors including shipping and manufacturing agriculture and also offer opportunities for the peoole. The President only a few days a go granted Hope Uzodimma request to declare Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema and environment as well as oil and gas free zone.

Adding his voice, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said: “It is a joyous day for Imo people. This flag-off is a dream come true. It is kind to a baby after a long time of expectation. The most expected glorious day has come. We thank the President for many things he has done for the Imo people.

“We thank him for the support to recover Imo state from the hands of bandits. We thank the chief of naval staff, for rescuing us from the hands of criminals and the rugged way your health with them.

“We are going to achieve this through Public Private Partnership, PPP, I thank all of us for the various roles you played in this program. Through the mercy of God, this project has seen the light of day.”

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor “Today what we are witnessing is cresting is humanity and freedom for our people. The economic stability of our people. The armed forces have the responsibility to contribute beyond. This will be a springboard to what the armed for will be contributing to the growth of the economic prosperity of our people.”

Also, the Chief of Naval Force, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said: “This will boost the economy of Imo State, I want to assure you the support C Navy, to improve the security for sustainable economic development, and thank Uzodimma, for partnering with the Navy and partnering with the Navy for the success of this project. I wish the navy safe surveillance.

In his remark, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said: “Indeed all of us are making history. Our names will appear in gold. last week our Federal Medical Center was made a teaching hospital making it possible Hope Uzodimma, we have been pursuing this for a long time.

“Go and tell Buhari that we are happy. The Second Niger Bridge is completed. Among other things. Help us tell Buhari that he is one of us. Before we go, tell Mr President, that whatever he will do to make this project is achieved will be appreciated.

“Igbo people are everywhere and they are happy. They have been calling me on this project and we are happy. I am also telling Mr. President, that Nnamdi Kanu must be released before he leaves office.”

Dignitaries who attended the events include, Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi, Minister for Trade and Investment, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Maurice Iwu among others.