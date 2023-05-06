Ogun NNPP members jubilate over expulsion of state chair for anti-party activities

By Adeola Badru

The executives and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State have expressed satisfaction over the expulsion of the Chairman of the party in the state, Olaposi Sunday-Ogini for anti-party activities.

Ogini and his Delta State counterpart, Chief Efe Tobor, were expelled over anti-party activities after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate three states, Edo, Delta and Ogun.

The expulsion of the two chairmen was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major, yesterday, at a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, which a copy of the statement issued after the press conference was made available to Vanguard.

According to Major in the text of the press conference: “It gives me great pleasure to address you today on the latest development in our Party. I wish to appreciate your presence here today even at such short notice.”

“It is very disheartening that some members of our Party engaged in ANTI-PARTY activities by aligning openly with other parties in the last election. You will agree with me that no party worth its salt will condone such misdemeanour.”

“Unfortunately, some States Chairmen and their Executives, apart from very loud anti-party activities were accused of plethora of wrongdoings which negated their oath of office.”

“This prompted the National Working Committee (NWC) to set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate three States, Edo, Delta, and Ogun. While the Edo State Chairman appeared before the Disciplinary Committee, the Delta State Chairman, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini failed to appear on the two occasions they were invited.”

“Consequently, the NWC met on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and came up with the following decisions: Both the Chairman of NNPP in Ogun State, Sunday Olaposi Ogini and his Delta State counterpart, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State have been expelled from the party, with effect from Thursday, April 27, 2023.”

“That the Executives from the State, down to the Local Government and Ward levels in Ogun and Delta States have been dissolved effective from Thursday, April 27, 2023.”

“The expulsion of both Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini and Chief Efe Tobor will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Convention for ratification while further development on these two States and others will be made public.”