Ogun NNPP guber candidate laments deplorable infrastructures in Nigeria

By Adeola Badru

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State in the last general elections, Olufemi Ajadi-Oguntoyinbo has again, expressed serious concern over the parlous state of infrastructures in the country.

Ajadi, who spoke with journalists in Ibadan yesterday, on the backdrop of his experiences in the course of his recent tourism vacation to Tanzania, urged the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibility of ensuring workable infrastructure for economic growth and people’s well-being, with particular reference to the power and aviation sectors of the economy.

The businessman cum politician described as disheartening, the near comatose state of power, roads and water facilities in the country, describing it as a strong indictment on those holding the reins of power.

He wondered why Nigeria with over 200 million people was still talking about 5,000 MW of power supply, pointing out that countries with fewer populations like Tanzania were already consolidating twenty-hour power supply to their citizens.

Ajadi contended that Nigeria needed to do more in those crucial sectors, to be able to attain real socio-economic development.

He said his short tourism experience vacation in Tanzania, had redoubled his conviction and strident calls for a focused government in Nigeria across all levels, to make quality governance possible in the country.

That kind of governance, he said, was possible by putting in key positions, individuals with clarity of vision and sincerity of purpose.

He said despite being comparatively small, that the Tanzania airport, for example, could boast of needed aviation facilities, and a more conducive environment.

Ajadi thus called on the Nigerian government, to urgently prioritise facilities not just at the airports and other gateways, but at other sectors critical to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

He said:”My experience in Tanzania has shown indeed that workable and efficient infrastructure is possible in Nigeria, it only needs the resolve and the right persons.”

“If 24-hour power supply is possible in Tanzania, it should be much more so in Nigeria, not to talk of other associated infrastructure.”

“I am using this opportunity therefore, to appeal to our government to prioritise our infrastructure so that the much desired sustainable economic development would become a reality in Nigeria,” Ajadi said.