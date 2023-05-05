Ogoni Cleanup: Why we all must put in our best – Zabbey

…Assumes office as HYPREP boss amidst cheers from Ogoni youths

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NEW Project Coordination (PC) for the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof Nanibarini Zabbey has charged key actors to put in nothing but their best in actualising Ogoni Cleanup in Rivers state because its outcome would serve as template for cleanups in other polluted areas of the Niger Delta.

Zabbey made the appeal Friday on assumption of office at the HYPREP office in Port Harcourt where he took over from his predecessor, Ferdinand Giadom who President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Tuesday to announce appointment of Zabbey at the helms.

Addressing Ogoni youths who thronged the HYPREP office to witness his takeover, Zabbey said, “Inclusiveness is key in the administration of President Buhari. So I urge you to be patient and united, so there will be sustainable peace because where there is peace we can think creatively and deliver a project that will be a model for the Niger Delta.

“The Ogoni project is about two things: restoring the environment and restoring livelihoods of the people. Man is at the center of the environment. Without human beings there is no Clean-Up and without the Ogoni people eating they will not enjoy the benefit of environmental restoration”.

One of the leaders of the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), Saviour Imeabe, told the new HYPREP boss, “We are very happy to receive you as new Project Coordinator. This is something that we haven’t done before in this number, to come out with drums and trumpets as you can see here.

“What you are seeing here today is pure demonstration of the love we have for you and gratitude to the President and the honorable Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi”

The new HYPREP boss was, until this appointment, a Senior lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt.