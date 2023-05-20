Odebode emerges President of Paralympic Committee of Nigeria

Sunday Odebode and other members of the Paralympic Committee being inaugurated by Sports Minister, Sunday Dare in Asaba

Chairman Para Table Tennis Division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Sunday Odebode, has been elected President, Paralympic Committee Nigeria(PCN).

Odebode polled 12 votes to emerge the new president at the PCN 2023 Elective Congress held Monday evening at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba.

He defeated Chukwudi Maduakor, who polled five votes, while Charles Ezenwanwe polled 2 votes. Rtd CP Bankole had no votes.

The 1st Vice President went to Ayinde Shodipo with 19 votes, and the 2nd Vice President’s position went to Flora Ugwunwa, who got 15 votes. Both were returned unopposed.

Suleiman Isah retained his position as the Secretary-General with 11 votes to Kayode Ladele’s eight votes, while Douglas Agbado polled 17 votes to become the Assistant Secretary. The position of Treasurer went to Olawale Etti with 12 votes having defeated Emmanuel Chiwendu who got seven votes.

In his speech, the elated Olabode thanked Delta State Government for hosting the elective congress, just as he pledged to work will all stakeholders in para-sports to move the Committee forward.

He said; “We are one big family in para-sport and as such there is no winner and no loser. I will work with all stakeholders to move PCN forward and will intensify efforts to seek sponsorship”.

The new executive members were inaugurated by Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.