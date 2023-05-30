Oborevwori ‘ll propel Niger Delta region to greater heights — Security expert

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Security expert, High Chief Idowu Asonja, has said that the Delta state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori would propel the state and Niger Delta Region to greater heights.

Asonja said this in a congratulatory message to the governor which was made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to the Ondo State Coordinator of the Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd, “Delta State would witness unprecedented good governance throughout the administration of Sheriff Francis Oborevwori as Governor.

He pointed out that “Delta State is blessed to have Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the new governor because he would propel the state and Niger Delta Region to greater heights.

“What a wonderful blessing to have you as Governor of Delta State, you are a man of many parts with legendary contributions to the development of Delta State and Niger Delta Region at large”.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori is competent and capable of leading Delta State to the promised land.

“I pray that God will continue to strengthen him and endow him with good health to continue to chart the right course for Delta State, Niger Delta Region and Nigeria in general”.

He also lauded his friend, Mr. Fred Oborevwori, for his outstanding support for the Governor at all times, describing him as a stabilising force and strong pillar of support to his father and Niger Delta Youths in general.

He further appreciated Omo’ba Oyetakin Ezekiel Olorunwa a.k.a. Senator (first Ilaje man to be given an appointment in Delta State), Special Assistant on Community Relations to the immediate past Governor of Delta State, for working assiduously and ensuring maximum victory for the new Governor.

Asonja prayed for a divine reward for Omo’ba Oyetakin as God touches the heart of the Governor to compensate him based on the highest results he delivered from his ward and local government area.