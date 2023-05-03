Oborevwori inaugurates 88-man transition c’ttee 

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State governor-elect, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, inaugurated the 88-man transition committee preparatory to his inauguration on May 29, with a charge on the committee to submit its report within the next 21 days.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Oborevwori, said: “Once again, permit me to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Delta State for their vote of faith and confidence in me and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“It is incumbent on us to reciprocate this mandate by midwifing a smooth transition process that will enable the next government to hit the ground running. Naturally, the expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state.

“For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform and for making the youths the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

“Their task is to put in place the necessary structures and means that will enable the incoming administration effectively implement its policies and programmes from day one.

“Towards this end, the committee is to submit presentations in the following thematic areas: general administration and strategy, fiscal policy and public finance, infrastructures and utilities, human capital development, social development and creativel industry, entrepreneurship and job creation, peace and security, media and communications, agriculture and industries, environment, water resources, and human settlements, energy, oil, and gas.

“At this juncture, permit me to, once again, appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a man with exceptional leadership qualities for his wisdom and counsel. Thank you sir, for always pointing us in the right direction.

“To the committee, I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration. With God’s grace and enablement, we shall do MORE to advance Delta State.”

Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze, who responded on behalf of the members, thanked Oborevwori for the opportunity given to them to serve and assured that they would deliver on their assignment.