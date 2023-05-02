Oborevwori inaugurates 88-man transition committee

…urges the committee to submit report in 21 days

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, inaugurated the 88-man transition committee preparatory to his inauguration on May 29th with a charge on the committee to submit its report within the next 21 days.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Oborevwori, said; “Once again, permit me to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Delta State for their vote of faith and confidence in me and the Peoples’ Democratic Party.

“It is incumbent on us to reciprocate this mandate by midwifing a smooth transition process that will enable the next government to hit the ground running. Naturally, the expectations of the people are high given the overwhelming support that we received, winning in 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas.

“For emphasis, this is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes. Clearly, our people believe in our M. O.R.E agenda, which is designed to advance the State in all aspects of infrastructural and human capital development, as well as economic wellbeing.

“The men and women that have been appointed into this Transition Committee possess the requisite knowledge, wisdom, capacity, and experience, essential for the assignment. They have been part of this journey, and understand that the incoming administration needs to start on a sure footing. Their task is to put in place the necessary structures and means that will enable the incoming administration to effectively implement its policies and programmes from day one.

“Arising from our interactions with the people of the State during our electioneering campaigns, and building on the solid foundations that have been laid by the current administration, it is necessary that we put in place a transition process that will provide strategic direction for the next administration.

“Towards this end, the Committee is to submit presentations in the following thematic areas; General Administration and strategy, Fiscal Policy and Public Finance, infrastructures and utilities, Human Capital Development, Social Development & Creativel Industry, Entrepreneurship and Job Creation, Peace and Security, Media and Communications, Agriculture and Industries, Environment, Water Resources, and Human Settlements, Energy, Oil, and Gas.

“Suffice it to say that the Committee is expected to set short, medium and long terms targets for the administration and accommodate any other critical sector that may have been left out as it relates to the M.O.R.E agenda.

“At this juncture, permit me to, once again, appreciate His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, a man with exceptional leadership qualities for his wisdom and counsel. Thank you sir, for always pointing us in the right direction.

“To the Committee, I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration. With God’s grace and enablement, we shall do MORE to advance Delta State”.

Chairman of the Committee, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze, who responded on behalf of the members, thanked the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the opportunity given to them to serve and assured that they would deliver on their assignment.