Oborevwori appreciates God, colleagues, Deltans

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly and Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said the House passed several bills that have set the State on a positive growth trajectory under his watch.

Oborevwori who stated this in a statement on his 6th year anniversary as Speaker of the House, said; “I thank God for His goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace. I also thank my colleagues for their support, understanding and cooperation.”

The Speaker in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said; “Indeed, members of the 6th and 7th Assemblies that I led stood out for their transparency, courage, dedication to duty, and accountability.

While also appreciating the good people of Delta State for standing solidly behind him, he said: “Today makes it exactly six years that I emerged as the Speaker of the most vibrant House of Assembly in the country.

“First, I am grateful to God for His goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace. I express my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues in the House without their support, understanding, and cooperation I would not have accomplished much.

“I also salute the good people of Delta State for their trust and confidence in me. Your approval of my stewardship of the House was clearly demonstrated in the massive votes you gave me to be the next governor of the state.

“Finally, I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and members of the State Executive Council for partnering with the legislature to build a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace, and progress.”

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria was elected the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly on May 11, 2017.

He is the longest-serving Speaker in the history of the State House of Assembly. He was elected Governor of the state on March 18, 2023.