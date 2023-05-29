Oborevwori appoints Ahon Chief Press Secretary

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the appointment of Mr. Festus Ighoyeguonor Ahon as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The approval for his appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje on Monday.

Mr Ahon who until his appointment was the state Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspapers is also National Ex- Officio of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.