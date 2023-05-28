Obong Victor expresses excitement over completion of MRO in A’Ibom

…Vision for Akwa Ibom taking shape- Udom

…Eno promises to emulate gov Udom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has expressed excitement over the completion of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility at the Airport.

Attah who initiated and designed the Airport expressed gratitude to God and to governor Udom Emmanuel for making the MRO to become a reality.

He spoke weekend during the inauguration of the MRO, the newly constructed Airport Terminal building and a parallel taxiway and Rapid Exits at the Victor Attah International Airport

His words: “The MRO as conceived is supposed to be a big income earner for Akwa Ibom State. And I was pained when it was abandoned. Governor Emmanuel I thank you for resuscitating and completing the MRO. It is only one in West Africa.

” We have a similar one in Ethiopia; we have one in South Africa. And this was conceived to serve the Western region of Africa. I thank God it survived, I thank you governor Udom Emmanuel. Today we have to say we are grateful to you and to God that the MRO facility is a reality”

While commissioning the MRO, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, commended Udom Emmanuel for his achievement in the aviation industry, describing him as a visionary leader.

The one time governor of Kwara State called on the federal government and other Air lines operating in the country to patronize the Akwa Ibom MRO.

In his remarks the outgoing governor Udom Emmanuel expresses happiness that Obong Attah witnessed the completion and inauguration of the project he laid its foundation during his tenure.

Speaking shortly before proceeding to inaugurate the brand new Terminal building, Udom Emmanuel expressed happiness that one of his predecessors, Obong Victor Attah was present to witness the inauguration of the projects at the Airport.

“I am very, very excited today. I am excited that this vision we are realising it gradually. The vision for our state for tomorrow is taking a very good shape, and people are beginning to see it.

” The Terminal building you are seeing here is the Smartest in this part of the world. Everything is digitalized. And this is part of our total approach to Aviation development. I am sure it will bring a whole lot of investment here” Udom Emmanuel prayed.

Giving an overview of the terminal building the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VkS Group of companies, Mr Onur Kumral lauded the passion, vision and commitment of the outgoing governor towards Aviation development.

He stressed , “This Airport Terminal building that our humble company has built is just to support your vision for Ibom Air company. Thank you Your Excellency for giving us the opportunity to show our expertise. This particular facility will enhance Air travel and create opportunity for foreign investment”

Giving a vote of thanks, the incoming governor Pastor Umo Eno assured that he would emulate the leadership style of his predecessor by ensuring that his administration completed those projects that he would inherit.

“For me my promise to you and the people of Akwa Ibom State is that we will maintain this Aieport Terminal building. In Nigeria we are used to having magnificent edifice and after a few years you find out that maintenance becomes a problem.

“But I want to assure you that with the grace God will give us we will ensure that this building is maintained, not only this building but every other project you have executed and Commissíoned. Thank you for the good works you have done for Akwa Ibom state.

” The same way you completed all the projects your predecessors did not complete, we will finish those you are not able to complete and Commissíon. We will also make you proud”, pastor Eno assured