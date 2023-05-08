Obiodeh congratulates Oborevwori on Appeal Court victory, urges support for Gov-elect

Hon. Chief Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh has congratulated Delta Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Court of Appeal on a pre-election suit filed by a PDP Chieftain, Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe.

Obiodeh in a chat with newsmen in Asaba, the State capital, stated that elections have come and gone and a winner has emerged as announced by INEC, describing it as a perfect reflection of the choice and will of the masses across the State.

Obiodeh also used the opportunity to call on all Deltans to support and pray for the success of the much awaited administration of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, as he takes oath of office on May 29th, indicating that the incoming Governor would need the support of everyone in order to take the State to an enviable height during his term in office.

Speaking further, Obiodeh stressed that Deltans would be in advantageous position to enjoy peace and security if the State is rapidly developed in terms of infrastructures, economic boom, and massive jobs opportunities for our teaming youths.

And as for all aggrieved contestants, Obiodeh admonished them to sheathe their swords in the spirit of sportsmanship, saying that in every contest there must be a winner and that there can never be two winners at the same time because you win some and you also lose some.

He therefore maintained that the best option for Deltans is to support the Governor-Elect and that sharing ideas with him will be more profitable to the State than spending scarce resources, energy and time in pursuing fruitless and endless court cases.

In his concluding remarks, Obiodeh reaffirmed that there is no cause for alarm as the Governor-Elect is a round peg in a round hole, who came prepared with an ideological programme that will positively transform and impact the lives of all Deltans.

Obiodeh therefore advised Deltans to keep an open mind and hope for the best and also key into the MORE AGENDA of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, which are; Meaningful Development; Opportunities for all; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.