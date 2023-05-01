Obi storms Eagles Square, says ‘We must build Nigeria for our children’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 elections, Mr Peter Obi, stormed Eagles Square, Abuja, in solidarity with organised labour on the occasion of the 2023 Workers Day.

There was wide jubilation among the workers when Mr Obi was introduced and called upon to the podium for his goodwill message.

As he was marching to the podium, the workings started chanting, “Freedom comes by struggle, freedom comes by struggle by struggle, freedom comes.”

In his goodwill message, Mr Obi said, “I am here on a solidarity visit. All leaders, we are all workers. All of us are workers. I thank you Mr president for what you are doing. The topic of today is workers’ rights and socio-economic justice.

“When you talk about it, we talk about justice for all. We want to build a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that they are Nigerians. A country where people will not be struggling to go out. A country where workers will be working and say that they are happy.

“And that is why we say we want to move the country from consumption to production. I encourage you to continue what you are doing. There is no other country we have aside from this and we must build for it our children.”

Immediately after he finished his goodwill message, the workers started chorusing, “Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi.”

Recall that the Labour Party under which Mr Obi contested the presidential election was formed and registered by the two labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC and they are registered trustee members of the party.