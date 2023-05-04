Obi Mantra: Labour Party vouch for its elected candidates

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party has made an undertaking that its elected candidates in all-optical officer carder will adhere to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s mantra of transforming the country from a consuming nation to a producing one.



The South East National Vice Chairman of the Party, Chief Innocent Okeke assure in an interview with newsmen.

Okeke said that Peter Obi has changed the narrative of governance in Nigeria, hence the Labour Party and those elected into different positions on its platform will always ensure that the standard that Peter Obi set as Governor of Anambra State and the awareness he created are not only replicated but improved upon when Labour Party takes over the mantle of leadership at different stages in the country.

According to Okeke, ‘’Labour Party did not just give out tickets for elective positions to aspirants but carefully screened and selected those who will adhere and sustain the party’s populist disposition which is in line with the programs, policies, and inclinations of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Commenting on the outcome of the 2023 general election, Okeke said, ‘’Even the blind knows that Peter Obi won the presidential election but was rigged out. However, it is just a matter of time for him to reclaim his mandate’’.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice to the matter and give credence to its position as the last hope of the common man.

‘’It is very obvious that Labour Party will in no distant time sweep the entire South East geopolitical zone where the party showed in unmistakable terms that it is in control and has the support of the people.

‘’Having won in Abia State and other places in South East, the party is ready to send the failed APC government in Imo packing by November 11, 2023.

“In Enugu state, we all witnessed how our candidate, Barr. Chijioke Edoga won the governorship election with a wild margin but was rigged out by undemocratic elements using state powers. We are optimistic that the Judiciary will do justice and that our mandate reclaimed.

“Anambra won’t be different. It is already a home for the Labour Party, going by the overwhelming electoral victory we recorded during the last election. Already, we have two Senatorial seats, six House of Representatives and several state assembly seats.

“In Abia state, the governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti has already swung into action. As a man of quality who places premium on standard, he has contacted Julius Begger to inspect the Port harcourt- Aba federal Road which has over time, subjected the people to untold hardship.

“It is very glaring that Imo people will stop at nothing in their resolve to sack the APC administration that has subjected them to unprecedented hardship, lack, deprivation, emotional and psychological trauma. They are clamouring for the emergence of a Labour Party leadership that will enthrone good governance and fast track socio-economic development.

“From all indications, the APC and the PDP have completely been rejected in the South East, as reflected in the result of the February, 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.’’