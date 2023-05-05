Obaseki mourns passing of Agbonifo Enaruna, ‘Idemudia’ of Hotel De Jordan fame

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Chief Agbonifo Enaruna, who starred in a long-running television show, Hotel De Jordan, and played the character, ‘Idemudia’.

The governor, in a statement, celebrated the life and talent of Chief Enaruna, describing him as an excellent actor, who was adept at interpreting his role and providing quality entertainment.

According to him, “It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the passing of Chief Agbonifo Enaruna, who played the character, ‘Idemudia’ in the long-running show, Hotel De Jordan on prime-time television.

“He was an excellent actor who brought his talent and expertise to bear in interpreting his roles in productions he featured in. He paved the way for many youths to gain a footing in the creative industry in Edo State.

“Chief Agbonifo will be remembered for his impressive talent and commitment to promoting the growth and development of the creative sector in Edo State.

“I commiserate with the Enaruna family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”