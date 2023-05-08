Obaseki extols virtues of late Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom who joined his ancestors, HRM.(Dr.) Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I was a national leader.

The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State passed on at the age of 106 years.

Obaseki made the assertion at the palace of Ohworode where he was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, to pay the Olomu Kingdom a condolence visit.

According to him, “I am here to pay a condolence visit to an outstanding and great leader not only of Olomu Kingdom, Urhobo land, Delta State but the whole of Nigeria.

“Until the Lord called him, he stood as one of the oldest monarchs in the world and I was marvelled because even at 106 years, he was still mentally alert.

“No Sunday that passed without us receiving a text message or a phone call from His Majesty. He was a maker of individual and it’s not surprising because we had a time not too long to listen to him when he talked about himself and his antecedents and contributions he made to education and public service of Bendel State before he retired and came home.

“He knew almost all of the issues relating to most news stories and he had his own analyses which were usually correct of what was going on. He lived a fulfilled life, a life which he gave so much to his people.”

The Otota (spokesman) of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbagbedia, said the governor’s visit showed he loved the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and the entire Olomu Kingdom itself.

Ovbagbedia noted that the Ohworode lived a fulfilled life adding: “As Ohworode of Olomu, he was Chairman of the 24 traditional Council of Chiefs in Urhobo land. The Ohworode has so many titles. 106 years is not a joke. So, we are happy that you have come to pay us a condolence visit. In fact, we are now rejoicing because he lived well.”