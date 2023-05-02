Obasanjo thanks God for answering gov Emmanuel’s prayer over Successor

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has thanked God for answering the prayers of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State over who succeeds him.

Obasanjo who spoke yesterday in Eket local government area, shortly before commissioning the 23.4 kilometers Eket-Etinan dual carriage Road, described Governor Udom as a leader with capacity, and a performer.

His words: “Let me start by thanking God Almighty for this day, for this opportunity, occasion and for Akwa Ibom people. I have a few things to say and the first thing I want to say is that what you see here in the performance of the governor is what it is.

“Governor, you have particularly dignified me because I have come here to Commissíon projects at your invitation more than any other State in Nigeria. Governor you are doing well.



And governor you have achieved success.

” To me success is making a place better than you find it and you’ve made the whole of Akwa Ibom State better than you found it, therefore you are a success. But again success has another part”

The former president who stressed that from what he has heard that he has no doubt that Pastor Umo Eno has the leadership capacity and would make a good leader and successor .

He recalled that when governor Udom took over saying, “Governor maybe you have forgotten; you invited me for a Church service, and one of the things you said on that occasion, which I will never forget, is that as you served your predecessor, as you were loyal to your predecessor, may God give you a successor that will do the same to you.

“If you have not really been who you are, what you are and how you are, you wouldn’t have been able to come out openly and publicly and offer such prayer. I am happy that God has answered your prayer.

“The governor -elect, I congratulate you, I congratulate the governor, I congratulate myself and all the people of Akwa Ibom State.



Governor you started well and you are finishing well.

” But let me say this, comparatively you are still a young man. So I will expect that after you have handed over you will take a short rest but Akwa Ibom State still a lot from you, Nigeria, Africa still expect a lot from you. And by the grace of God, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, Africa will squeeze the best out of you

“Having said that, let me now say this. You people of Akwa Ibom State God has given you precious gift which has laid , or brought about or initiated these projects, then make use of them and take advantage of them.

“If you have good Road and it does not lead to enhanced economic activities, that good road is not serving the full purpose that it is supposed to serve. When we were coming here, I asked the governor, how about Agriculture and Agribusiness?

“The answer he gave me did not indicate that you are doing as well as you should do in this area of the economy. And why should you not when you have peace? When you have peace, security and stability, you have the basics that you need for economic development and progress.

“And that lies in the hands of all of you in Akwa Ibom State. Let me thank all of you in Akwa Ibom State for giving governor Udom Emmanuel the support, the encouragement to enable him to perform as he has performed”.

Earlier in his remarks Governor Udom Emmanuel said the Road Project commissioning was in line with his promise that his administration will work till the last day, before the day of handing over the baton to the next governor.

He, however, assured few projects started by his administration which would not be tidied up before he left office will not be abandoned as his successor would ensure their completion and inauguration .

“Some are 90 percent, 95percent completed. I am sure within his 100 days in office, Pastor Umo Eno will tidy them up. One of which is Abak 10 Road at 90 per cent completion. Even on May 29 I will Commissíon the official residence of Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge.

” I have the full assurance that I will Commissíon the second runway before I leave office. The Terminal Building at the Airport is also ready. I have the assurances that on May 26 we will Commissíon the latest, the smartest and the most modern Terminal Building in Africa”, Governor Udom assured.