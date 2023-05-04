Nzuko Umunna, Igbo Think Tank seeks equal citizens’ rights in Nigeria

File photo for illustration.

By Dennis Agbo

A group of Igbo Think Tank, Nzuko Umunna, has advocated for enthronement of equal citizens right in Nigeria, noting that it discovered with dismay the glaring presence of inequality, lack of equal participation, imbalance in citizen’s right and right to aspire and achieve lofty dreams.

The group therefore demanded for a Nigeria where every citizen must be granted equal right and justice, stating that for Nigeria to be a working democracy, equity, fairness and justice must be her bedrock.

The group made the demands at it’s second Handshake Across Nigeria Conference held in Enugu.

It observed the lopsidedness in dispensation of justice, equity and fairness, insisting that for Nigeria to practice the true sense of democracy, the country must operate the true tenets of democracy and abhor tribalism, nepotism, and the likes.

In a communique endorsed by the group’s newly elected Chairman, Prof Chinedu Nebo and Secretary, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Nzuko Umunna further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)) to enter a nolle prosequi and unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful incarceration at the Department for State Security, DSS, cell.

It resolved to continue its bridge building project, noting that aware of the tremendous impact the previous handshakes and this year’s conference had on the leaders and people of all ethnic nationalities; and the need to deepen the conversation of building a new Nigeria among Nigerians, more Handshake Conferences shall be organized and moved to other parts of the country.

In it’s communique, the group said, ‘Cognizance of the various heavylifting projects and interventions by Nzuko Umunna, initiators of the Handshake Project and a reputable think tank group, and in the spirit of peer review mechanism, the Handshake Conference encouraged all ethnic nationalities to setup a replica of Nzuko Umunna in other zones of the country to help foster National Unity, cohesion and inter ethnic engagement.

“Propelled to continue the mandate of bridge building and providing leadership in difficult times, Nzuko Umunna is excited about her new leadership being piloted by Prof. Chinedu Nebo, a Former Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and ex Honourable Minister of Power. Nzuko Umunna wishes him and his team a successful tenure.

“With regards to the urgency and importance of the South East Integration and national partnership, the new President of Nzuko Umunna declares that moving forward, South East integration and sustaining of national partnership through Handshake will be the major focus of his tenure.”