NYSC members get N3m from Fufeyin for outstanding stewardship

By Nwafor Sunday

In a surprising and heartwarming display of generosity, Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin has donated over N3 million to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at the just concluded wealth transfer programme held in Mercy City, Warri.

Prophet Fufeyin, who is the founder and leader of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, took the opportunity to show his unwavering support for young graduating Nigerians who serve at his ministry.

The donation was made during the wealth transfer programme, which is an annual event focused on the transfer of wealth and blessings from God to his followers.

The multimillionaire Prophet’s donation was met with cheerful and excited responses from NYSC members who are serving in different ministries at Mercy City. Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the unexpected and timely gesture of love and support.

Prophet Fufeyin has been known for his kind and charitable acts in different parts of the world. Despite being a billionaire, he is very passionate about supporting people in all walks of life and gives generously to causes that he believes in.

Speaking about his latest donation, Prophet Fufeyin emphasized the importance of giving back to society and supporting the less fortunate in society. He further encouraged the NYSC members to stay committed and dedicated to their work, as he urged them to continue serving God and humanity with all their hearts.

The Billionaire’s donation is a symbolic example of how the church community can show support and solidarity to young graduating Nigerians as they embark on a new journey in their respective lives. Indeed, this act of kindness by Prophet Fufeyin will remain a memorable moment in the lives of the NYSC members who were touched by his generosity.